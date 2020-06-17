Gillette wrestling club treasurer pleads to theft of program funds, will pay restitution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The former treasurer of two Gillette wrestling clubs pleaded guilty earlier this year to a single felony and agreed to pay $50,000 in restitution to the clubs, according to court documents filed in the case.

Steven D. Johnson in March entered the guilty plea to a count of theft as part of an agreement with prosecutors. In exchange for his plea, according to a written copy of the agreement filed in Campbell County District Court, prosecutors agreed to dismiss an additional count of felony theft Johnson had faced.

Prosecution and defense attorneys agreed that Johnson will pay $50,000 in restitution, split evenly between the Camel Kids Wrestling Club and the Gillette Wrestling Club.

The plea agreement does not specify if Johnson will serve jail time in connection with the conviction. However, it requires prosecutors to ask that Johnson serve 30 days in jail on weekends and then serve four years of probation. If he fails to successfully complete the probation, he could be ordered to serve a total of two to four years in prison.

Johnson's defense attorney will be able to ask at Johnson's sentencing hearing on Sept. 9 that he serve no jail time. If he repays the $50,000 early, prosecutors will not be able under the agreement to oppose early termination of his probationary supervision.