Girl's family searching for killer 25 years after death

SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past 25 years, as leads in the killing of 6-year-old Rosie Tapia appear and disappear, life has gone on for her family. Lewine Tapia, the girl’s mother, and her children have gotten older. Rosie’s older sister, Emilia Elizondo, who was 18 years old and babysitting the night Rosie was kidnapped, has now died. After all this time, though, the family hasn’t lost hope. And they’re just as upset about her death — and that they’ve never gotten to look the person who killed her in the eye.

“It just hurts so bad. I just want to find the person who took her, and make them pay for what they did,” said Lewine Tapia.

On the 25th anniversary of the girl’s death, her family and members of the Utah Cold Case Coalition came together to announce a new initiative in Tapia’s honor: the Rosie Tapia Identification Project. Through the project, the coalition’s forensic DNA laboratory, Intermountain Forensics, will offer free DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify unidentified bodies found in Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Karra Porter, co-founder of the nonprofit, said there are 29 unidentified bodies in Utah listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.