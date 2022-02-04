Glenrock officials deny wrongful termination claims in former police chief lawsuit

Glenrock officials deny that former police chief David Theel was wrongfully terminated, as he has claimed in a federal lawsuit, court documents show.

Theel was ousted in October, following an investigation into his conduct and treatment of his employees at the police department and a subsequent hearing in front of the town council.

According to his complaint, filed in December, he and his wife allege they were subjected to harassment after being placed on administrative leave in February of last year.

The couple allege that town employees drove past their home often to “harass and intimidate” them, and that police would walk by looking and pointing at their house. The suit states they felt they were being surveilled, and are “severely traumatized” as a result. Town officials denied those actions.

The defendants in the case — which include the town’s mayor, interim chief, clerk and a council member — say in a Jan. 24 filing that “their conduct was not the proximate cause of any of the alleged injuries or damages suffered by” Theel and his wife.

Their response calls for the case to be dismissed permanently, and argues that town officials should be protected by qualified or governmental immunity. They also allege, the filing shows, that Theel did not exhaust all avenues before bringing the suit, that the statute of limitations has passed, and that the federal court where the suit is filed does not have jurisdiction over the case.

According to court documents, Theel was first investigated in February 2020, based on allegations of him “overreacting, being condescending, and being a generally unpleasant boss.” While Theel says he was never told about these allegations, the defendants denied keeping him in the dark.

A year later, the suit states, he was placed on leave shortly after assigning an investigator to look into reports of a Glenrock teacher having an “inappropriate relationship” with a local student.

City officials said Theel did not produce a report on that investigation, though Theel maintains in his complaint that one was produced and delivered to the Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training office, which he says was approved by the town’s legal counsel.

Theel, according to the suit, asked for two members of the town council to recuse themselves from his hearing. One of those, a defendant in the case, is reportedly married to a police officer who signed a letter of no confidence aimed at Theel.

That letter, signed by 13 police employees, alleges that Theel was a narcissist, created a hostile work environment and failed to perform some of his required duties.

Theel alleged that town employees released the letter to the press, but the town’s response denies that. They also denied, according to court documents, that Mayor Bruce Roumell and interim Chief Colter Felton made disparaging comments about Theel, some of which he alleged caused him not to get a job at the county communications center.

A lawyer for Felton declined to comment on Friday. Theel and other counsel in the case did not return requests for comment.

