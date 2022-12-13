GOP committeewoman cited over errant shots fired during hunt

POWELL — Nina Webber, the Wyoming Republican National Committeewoman and a two-time candidate for House District 24, has been charged with reckless endangerment stemming from a morning elk hunt Nov. 30 near Wapiti.

Ranch manager Cory Williams at Trout Creek said he and his wife were forced to seek cover as bullets from a group of hunters buzzed over their heads while they were outside their home preparing for work.

He said he heard roughly two dozen shots being fired as elk stacked up on private land near the Wapiti post office.

The bullets were fired in the direction of U.S. Highway 14/16/20W but did not cross the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Webber was the only member of the hunt party cited by a Park County deputy responding to the scene. She said during a brief interview Friday afternoon that she has retained an attorney and will fight the allegations.

Park County Sheriff Scott Steward said the investigation at the scene revealed Webber was the only hunter in the group who was in position to take the shots threatening the Williams family.

“I think the evidence in this case will show that when she was interviewed by the deputy, and asked to point out the direction she was firing, she was showing the direction she was firing was directly toward the home,” Steward said.

Elk numbering close to 300 at times often congregate in the fields surrounding ranches and homes along the highway during the season.

Steward said there is nothing wrong with hunting the herd as long as hunters are aware of nearby residences and the road; however, hunting has become more complicated recently as more people are building homes in the area, he said.