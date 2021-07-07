Green River police shoot person after officers fired upon

Green River police shot a citizen late Tuesday night after the person fired at officers, the department said.

In a statement Wednesday morning on Facebook, the Green River Police Department said an officer was responding to a call reporting someone was threatening people with a gun near FMC Park in Green River. The officer then saw a car matching the subject's description pass by.

The officer reportedly conducted a traffic stop on the car on Barnhart Street. The department's statement said the driver refused to get out and started firing a weapon at officers. The officers then began shooting back, wounding the driver at some point.

The driver was taken to Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital before being transferred to a hospital out of state for further treatment.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the incident, standard for any police shootings in the state.

Suspect killed, Wyoming Highway patrol trooper injured in exchange of gunfire The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sinks Canyon Road in Lander, according to the highway patrol. The trooper stopped a suspect, and moments later, they fired at one another.

The police shooting was the second in two weeks. On June 25, a driver died and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was wounded after the patrol says they exchanged gunfire during a traffic stop.

