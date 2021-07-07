 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Green River police shoot person after officers fired upon
0 Comments
breaking top story

Green River police shoot person after officers fired upon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police line

Green River police shot a citizen late Tuesday night after the person fired at officers, the department said. 

In a statement Wednesday morning on Facebook, the Green River Police Department said an officer was responding to a call reporting someone was threatening people with a gun near FMC Park in Green River. The officer then saw a car matching the subject's description pass by. 

The officer reportedly conducted a traffic stop on the car on Barnhart Street. The department's statement said the driver refused to get out and started firing a weapon at officers. The officers then began shooting back, wounding the driver at some point. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver was taken to Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital before being transferred to a hospital out of state for further treatment. 

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the incident, standard for any police shootings in the state. 

The police shooting was the second in two weeks. On June 25, a driver died and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was wounded after the patrol says they exchanged gunfire during a traffic stop. 

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Croatian sculptor draws temporary artworks on sand

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News