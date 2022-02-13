Greybull councilman faces child porn charges

GREYBULL — An elected official in Greybull is facing 14 felony counts of receiving and delivering child pornography stemming from a two-month investigation led by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

David Bernard, who serves on the Greybull Town Council, was arrested Feb. 4. He made his initial appearance Feb. 7 in the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial District, where bond was set at $250,000 cash.

All 14 counts - seven alleging he "possessed with intent to deliver" files, seven alleging he "received and/or delivered" files - fall under the header of Sexual Exploitation of Children. Each count is a felony punishable by imprisonment not less than five years nor more than 12 years, a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the DCI launched the investigation on Dec. 9, 2021, after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The center had been alerted by cybertip from the social media site Kik, which reported that an account had uploaded 84 files (77 videos, eight images) of apparent child pornography on Oct. 17. All the files allegedly depicted prepubescent females engaged in sexual acts with adult men.

Search warrants were executed on Feb. 4. According to the affidavit, Bernard admitted to possessing and distributing files of child pornography. He told investigators that he sold the files he obtained for Bitcoin, typically selling 10 files for $100, and that he had made about $2,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0