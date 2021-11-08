Harriet Hageman to serve as co-counsel on vaccine mandate suit

Harriet Hageman, an attorney and U.S. House candidate, will serve as co-counsel on a class-action lawsuit against the federal government over one of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order in early September mandating all federal employees be vaccinated against the virus. The plaintiffs consist of federal employees who previously had COVID-19 and say they have “acquired natural immunity.” The suit claims the vaccine mandate is a “violation of the plaintiffs’ constitutional and statutory rights.”

That said, the CDC still recommends that those who had the virus and test positive for antibodies get vaccinated. The agency does not recommend antibody testing be used to assess the “need for vaccination in an unvaccinated person.”

Hageman is one of three lawyers from the firm she works at, the New Civil Liberties Alliance, who are representing the plaintiffs. She has served as senior litigation counsel at NCLA since 2019.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas by the New Civil Liberties Alliance, with the Texas Public Policy Foundation as co-counsel. There are a number of high-level defendants listed on the case, including the surgeon general, the director of the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“President Biden has ordered federal employees with natural immunity to be vaccinated, even though it is not medically necessary, and despite the fact that such a mandate is a clear violation of their constitutional and statutory rights and personal autonomy,” Hageman said. “The vaccine mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and will have no impact on public health because these people have already acquired natural immunity.”

This suit comes at Hageman seeks to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney in August’s Republican primary.

She recently entered the U.S. House race with former President Donald Trump’s coveted endorsement. She and several other Republicans are challenging Cheney, who has become one of Trump’s top enemies for her continued rebukes of his actions and false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Since she entered the race, Hageman has been campaigning across the state. She recently visited the Wyoming Capitol at the start of the special session that lawmakers convened to fight back against a different Biden vaccine mandates.

