Hearing continued in Rock Springs stabbing case

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A preliminary hearing for a Rock Springs man charged with alleged attempted second-degree murder has been continued to March 11.

Alexander Vincent Ray Cave, 26, was scheduled to appear at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the Third Circuit Court of Sweetwater County. His preliminary hearing is now set for 1:30 p.m. on March 11 in Circuit Court at the Sweetwater County Justice Center.

Cave was arrested and charged with alleged attempted second-degree murder in the stabbing of Rafael Magana, 26, on Jan. 29 on the 900 block of Walnut Street in Rock Springs.

The incident was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department when Magana sought medical attention at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Cave also faces a parole violation charge. Bond has been set at $250,000 cash or surety plus $1,000 for the parole violation charge. He remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

