Hemp farm lawsuit narrows scope after judge rules state, AG's office not liable

A lawsuit alleging a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agent violated a Laramie County hemp farmer’s rights in a 2019 search and seizure will narrow its scope after a federal judge ruled last week that the state and attorney general cannot be held responsible for the agent’s actions.

The farmer, Deborah Palm-Egle, says the search warrant served on her farm came from a misinformed tip from a neighbor who suspected she was growing marijuana on her property.

After the search, and after hemp collected by DCI appeared to test over the 0.3% THC limit allowed by law, Palm-Egle and her son, Joshua, were charged with growing and distributing marijuana. THC is the psychoactive element in cannabis, a species of plant that includes both hemp and marijuana — though hemp has much lower concentrations of the high-inducing chemical.

Palm-Egle filed the suit in May, naming DCI, agent Jon Briggs, the state of Wyoming and the AG’s office as defendants.

But Judge Scott Skavdahl said in a ruling last week that only DCI can be held accountable for Brigg’s actions. Skavdahl also ruled that Briggs can only be sued as an individual, not as an agent of DCI.

“The basic claims against Agent Briggs and DCI remain,” said Palm-Egle’s lawyer, Gary Shockey, in an email Thursday. “We will continue to pursue them appropriately.”

The judge dismissed Palm-Egle’s claims of a civil conspiracy against her, inadequate supervision of Briggs and constitutional and statutory violations by the state, DCI and AG in a July 1 order.

But Palm-Egle maintains in court documents that since DCI falls under the purview of the AG’s office by state statute, those claims against the attorney general should still be viable.

“Was it a policy, approved by the attorney general, for an agent like Briggs to act on information provided by a disgruntled neighbor which was one or two years old, not specific to cannabis, all based on a “hunch” with no factual basis?” her counsel said in a filing opposing the state defendants’ partial motion to dismiss the case. “Was it a policy for an agent like Briggs to provide false or misleading information to obtain a search warrant or charging documents?”

Criminal charges against the farmers were dismissed less than a year after they were filed in Laramie County, after the court found there was not enough evidence to show an intent to grow and sell marijuana.

A Wyoming Supreme Court ruling found in 2021 that Briggs, the DCI agent who initiated the search of the hemp farm, lied about a conversation with one of the farm’s contractors. The contractor had reportedly shown Briggs three separate lab test results showing the hemp was within the legal limit of THC.

Briggs had testified later that he remembered those tests possibly showing illegal levels of THC. DCI seized a total of 700 pounds of hemp from the Palm-Egles’ farm, court documents state.

Palm-Egle herself was a vocal advocate of hemp legislation that passed in 2019, allowing Wyoming residents to grow and possess the plant as long as it remained under 0.3% THC content.

She indicated in the initial complaint that she believed the search and charges may have been part of a “concerted effort to obtain a conviction … partly as a retaliation against (Palm-Egle) for her support of hemp legislation.”