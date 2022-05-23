High court backs judge's decision to oversee trial of former client in drug case

A state judge did not err by presiding over the case of a man that she once represented on similar charges, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Monday.

Brian Neal Gilbert, who was sentenced last year to four to eight years in prison for methamphetamine-related charges, did not show that Judge Kerri Johnson was biased against him, the high court held. The justices also rejected an additional part of his appeal that centered on what evidence should have been allowed at his trial in Natrona County.

“He ... failed to present convincing evidence that Judge Johnson’s previous representation of him caused her to harbor such a personal bias or prejudice against him that she was unable to impartially base her decision on the law and the evidence,” the ruling states.

Police in Mills arrested Gilbert in 2020 after pulling him over on a traffic offense. They found a pipe with meth residue in his one of his pockets and $570 in cash. Prosecutors charged him with four drug-related crimes including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, court documents show.

Gilbert eventually chose to act as his own attorney. Among various motions that he filed was one that claimed Johnson, a longtime public defender before becoming a judge, had a conflict of interest because she had represented him in two earlier drugs cases similar to the one he now faced, according to the high court’s opinion.

The defendant further argued Johnson had violated his due-process rights by denying some of his requests.

Johnson asked Natrona County District Judge Catherine Wilking to decide on Gilbert’s motion for a new judge. Wilking denied that request, concluding that he had not established Johnson was prejudiced against him, which is required under Wyoming’s court rules. She also noted that he had not complied with a rule that required him to support his motion with affidavits.

The high court in its ruling Wednesday backed Wilking’s conclusion. Merely accusing Johnson of bias wasn’t enough to support Gilbert’s request, the Supreme Court ruled.

“Mr. Gilbert provided no evidence that Judge Johnson had any personal knowledge of the current proceedings against him based on her prior representations of him,” the ruling states. “Nor did he he present any evidence that her prior representation of him caused her to harbor any personal bias or prejudice against him.

“Indeed, he did not provide any information about those prior proceeding other than she had obtained a favorable outcome for him and his personal opinion they were similar to his current case because drugs were found in a vehicle and he was not in possession of them.’”

Gilbert, 45, is being held at Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle. He is eligible for parole next year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.