A nearly 40-year-old unsolved murder in Laramie will be the focus of a new limited series by the popular crime podcast "Serial."

“The Coldest Case in Laramie” will be hosted by Kim Barker, who was in high school in Laramie at the time the murder took place, the New York Times and Serial Productions announced Thursday. Barker is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter for the New York Times.

A 22-year-old college student, Shelli Wiley, was murdered in Laramie in 1985. Barker was a sophomore that year, the announcement said.

It was a particularly violent murder. Wiley was stabbed repeatedly before being dragged into her apartment, which was then set on fire. An autopsy found her neck was cut through to the bone and she had been stabbed in the lung.

“The killing left a lasting impression on Barker — the brutality of it, but also the mystery: Who could have done something like this? Two arrests had been made a few years after the murder but neither stuck. The case went cold,” the statement said.

Officials filed murder charges against a teenager shortly after Wiley’s death, but they were dropped in 1991. Investigators also performed DNA tests on a convicted rapist in Utah in 1994, the Salt Lake Tribune reported at the time.

Many sources, including the lead detective on the case, believe former Laramie police officer and Albany County sheriff's deputy Fredrick James Lamb, who was staying two doors down from Wiley, killed her, the statement said. Lamb was not a law enforcement officer at the time of Wiley's killing.

An investigation determined a body had been dragged from the apartment where Lamb had been staying to Wiley's apartment. And his DNA was allegedly found at the scene.

Lamb was charged in 2016, and he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree arson. But the charges were dismissed in 2017.

Former Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken also signed an order of expungement, removing his criminal record from public access.

Officials said dropping the charges was supposed to be a temporary “procedural hiccup,” the New York Times announcement said. Yet, they never refiled.

“Even now, the lead detective on the case said: “We have blood evidence … we know that he was there … this homicide is not very difficult. It’s just not,” the statement said.

The Laramie Police Department did not respond Thursday to requests for comment.

All episodes of “The Coldest Case in Laramie” will be available on Feb. 23.