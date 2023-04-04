JACKSON (WNE) — A Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a dog that was chasing and mauling deer Sunday afternoon, a first in nearly 20 years for Teton County law enforcement officials.

While Wyoming statute allows law enforcement officers to kill dogs when they injure or threaten big game animals “with immediate injury,” it’s rarely done.

Law enforcement officials who responded Sunday afternoon said the dog’s owner, Alexander Rubin, wasn’t able to regain control of his 2-year-old husky female, Nova, after she started chasing mule deer on High School Butte. Over the course of an hour-and-a-half, the dog mauled two animals before deputies shot her.

Rubin was fined $85 for having an “at- large” dog and cited for allowing his dog to injure wildlife, which can come with a fine of up to $1,000 and up to six months of jail time.

Deputies fined Rubin $150 for that citation.

“It was a really tough position for our deputies to be in,” Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr said. “They did what they had to do and I’m 100% behind the actions that were taken.

Rubin did not return a request for comment before press time Monday.

“We support the decision that was made,” said Mark Gocke, spokesman for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Both Gocke and Carr said Teton County has issues with dogs being out of control.

Gocke said that game wardens have received at least 10 reports of dogs chasing wildlife in the past two weeks. In Wyoming, dog owners can be fined up to $1,000 and sentenced to six months in jail if their dogs harass, chase or injure big game.