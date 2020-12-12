Idaho boy found safe after Amer Alert activated

An Amber Alert that was activated late Friday night for a 10-year-old boy who was traveling through Wyoming with a non-custodial parent has been canceled. Derrick Rodriguez was found safe by Wyoming Highway Patrol Saturday morning.

The boy was travelling with his non-custodial mother, Gabriella Rodriguez, who allegedly took the boy without permission, authorities said. The woman and an adult male who was with them were taken into custody, according to an Idaho Falls Police Department Facebook post.