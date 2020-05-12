In lawsuit, former Cheyenne student alleges school district didn't do enough to prevent abuse by teacher

The suit also alleges that when the district hired Mesa and spoke with his employment references, one person said that Meza “tended to be ‘too close to students.’”

In fall 2013, the victim — who the Star-Tribune will not name because she is the victim of sexual abuse — enrolled in Meza’s math class. The lawsuit alleges that Meza began talking to the student outside of school hours, and the two began to text constantly. The victim began spending time in Meza’s classroom before school; she ate lunch with him, skipped class to see him and was driven home by him. Meza “frequently closed the door (to his classroom) so that they would have additional ‘privacy,’” the lawsuit says.

Much of those activities are prohibited by the Professional Teaching Standards Board, according to guidance from the organization that’s attached to the lawsuit.

As the sexual abuse began in spring 2014 and continued, the victim continued to spend “excessive amounts of time” with Meza during school hours, according to the suit. When the victim moved to high school, the two continued to see each other at the middle school before, during and after hours.