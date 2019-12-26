In 2019, Wyoming reckoned with priest abuse

For nine months, a law firm hired by the Diocese of Cheyenne worked to compile a list of Catholic clergymen who served in the Equality State and had faced substantiated allegations of sexual abuse.
This work didn't happen in isolation. Similar efforts have been taking place across the country, led by dioceses, state attorneys general and grand juries. An investigation in Pennsylvania revealed more than 300 priests had abused more than 1,000 children over decades. The Colorado AG released a report in October that named 43 priests and at least 166 victims; an attorney who represents victims of abuse said the actual number of abusive clergy in Colorado topped 100.
The Jesuits, a Catholic order of priests who frequently serve in schools, have undertaken the effort on a national and regional level. In December 2018, the regional Jesuit province said two priests who'd served at St. Stephens on the Wind River Reservation had faced allegations of abuse, albeit not from their time in Wyoming.
For the Cheyenne diocese, the work began in September 2018, after a Star-Tribune inquiry. It included a review of the Wyoming church's files, like those for all bishops, 253 priests and 45 deacons. The Star-Tribune inquired about the list at least once a month for every month that followed; the diocese consistently replied that the list-compiling and record review were continuing and that there was no timeline for the work's completion.
Finally, in mid-June, the diocese released its list in its semi-regular newsletter, the Wyoming Catholic Register. The list named 11 men who had faced allegations of sexual abuse that the church had substantiated. Ten of those men were accused of sexually abusing juveniles, and the 11th -- Ronald Stolcis -- was alleged to have abused a vulnerable adult.
The list, which is a living document and may grow if more victims come forward, identified 31 victims of the 11 men. That number has risen to 34 in the months since, after three more men came forward to allege abuse by retired bishop Joseph Hart. The retired bishop denies any wrongdoing.
Six of the 11 priests are dead. None of the living remain active in the clergy. Those who like Hart have not left or been removed from the priesthood have had their ability to practice ministry restricted.
The men had more than 70 assignments at various churches around the state between them. Hart served as the head of the church for 25 years, from 1976 up until 2001. He led the Wyoming diocese when most of the named men were alleged to have been abusing young men and women. His own alleged abuse of adolescent boys continued, both here and in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, during his tenure as bishop.
Wyoming has no statute of limitations on sexual abuse, meaning that even though many of the reports happened decades ago, the accused priests are still criminally liable. At least one criminal investigation has arisen from the renewed focus: Hart is a subject in an ongoing criminal investigation, which originated with the Cheyenne Police Department and is now in the hands of the Natrona County District Attorney's Office, officials have told the Star-Tribune.
Cheyenne police had said they turned the investigation over to prosecutors in mid-August, more than four months ago. In a response to a public records request, the Laramie County District Attorney, Leigh Anne Manlove, confirmed to the Star-Tribune in November that there was an investigation into Hart, that police had recommended charges and that the case had been handed to Natrona County prosecutor Dan Itzen.
If Hart is arrested and prosecuted, as police recommended, the retired bishop will become the highest-ranking Catholic cleric in U.S. history to be charged with sexual abuse.
While the diocese was producing and releasing its list and while authorities have investigated Hart, many have questioned if there will be accountability by the various institutions for failures in the past. Those questions specifically revolve around Hart and a 2002 inquiry into him, less than a year after he'd retired as bishop and was living with his successor in Cheyenne.
You have free articles remaining.
In the spring of 2002, a woman told a sheriff's deputy that her son had been sexually abused by Hart in the mid-1970s. Cheyenne police took over the case and spoke with the victim, who now lives out of state. Police also spoke to Hart, who has denied any and all allegations of sexual misconduct over the years. When police tried repeatedly to have the victim write a statement detailing his accusations, he stopped responding.
The case would be closed in July 2002, with then-Natrona County District Attorney Kevin Meenan saying that the accusation was unfounded.
In the years that followed, Hart would be accused by several men in Kansas City. That diocese would settle with 10 victims over the next decade. But Hart's replacement, Bishop David Ricken, did not initiate any inquiry into his predecessor. Nor did he restrict Hart's ability to practice mass.
Ricken was then replaced by Bishop Paul Etienne, who asked the Vatican to look into Hart. It's unclear what became of that inquiry, but Etienne, just before he left Cheyenne, restricted Hart's abilities.
Both men, when reached by the Star-Tribune earlier this year, said a lack of victim cooperation tied their hands in investigating Hart. Neither responded when asked if they regretted their handling of the situation. By the time Etienne left, Hart had faced allegations by more than 10 men.
The victim -- who Cheyenne police, Meenan and the two bishops say didn't cooperate -- has maintained in interviews that he was poorly treated by police and that he stopped responding because he felt attacked by the questions a lieutenant asked him.
Current Wyoming Bishop Steven Biegler was able to open an independent investigation into Hart in late 2017, which led to the current and ongoing criminal investigation and likely contributed to the creation of the list. It's unclear how Biegler was able to open an inquiry into Hart that has now substantiated the reports of six men, including the 2002 victim, as Etienne and Ricken both maintain that their hands were so thoroughly tied.
That underlying question -- why did it take until 2017 for anyone to take another look? -- remains on the mind of the 2002 victim's family and on victim advocates. David Clohessy, an official with the Survivors Network for Those Abused by Priests, has called for accountability by the diocese and by police. The victim's family has asked why nothing is being done.
For its part, Cheyenne police told the Star-Tribune last month that they would've handled the 2002 investigation differently if it were to happen now. But a spokesman for the department said there were no plans to re-examine or open an investigation into the failed 2002 inquiry. The state attorney general, Bridget Hill, declined to comment when asked if she was planning on opening her own investigation, as many other state attorneys general have.
Gov. Mark Gordon, when asked about Hart and priest abuse in general, said he would now probably ask Hill about her views on an independent investigation.
Etienne and Ricken both declined to comment further. A spokesman for the Archdiocese of Denver, which oversees Wyoming, also declined to comment. Meenan has not returned repeated messages and a certified letter sent to his home last month. Jeff Schulz, the lieutenant who handled the 2002 investigation for the Cheyenne Police Department, declined to comment when reached by phone last month.