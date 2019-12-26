In 2019, Wyoming reckoned with priest abuse

If Hart is arrested and prosecuted, as police recommended, the retired bishop will become the highest-ranking Catholic cleric in U.S. history to be charged with sexual abuse.

While the diocese was producing and releasing its list and while authorities have investigated Hart, many have questioned if there will be accountability by the various institutions for failures in the past. Those questions specifically revolve around Hart and a 2002 inquiry into him, less than a year after he'd retired as bishop and was living with his successor in Cheyenne.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the spring of 2002, a woman told a sheriff's deputy that her son had been sexually abused by Hart in the mid-1970s. Cheyenne police took over the case and spoke with the victim, who now lives out of state. Police also spoke to Hart, who has denied any and all allegations of sexual misconduct over the years. When police tried repeatedly to have the victim write a statement detailing his accusations, he stopped responding.

The case would be closed in July 2002, with then-Natrona County District Attorney Kevin Meenan saying that the accusation was unfounded.