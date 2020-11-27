Inmate dies in Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution

A Wyoming inmate died Thursday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, the state Department of Corrections announced Friday morning.

John Christian Tygart, 21, is believed to have died by suicide, the department said.

Tygart, who was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was convicted in September of child abuse in Laramie County. District Court Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced him to two to four years in prison.

A coroner is still investigating Tygart's death. Per Department of Corrections policy, an autopsy has been ordered.

