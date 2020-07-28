Investigation concludes Riverton officer who killed man in shootout was justified

At about 2:06 p.m., the woman appeared at the front door. RPD Sgt. Charlie Marshall rushed to her and led her away to a safer area. She told agents that Hinman was armed and that she had been struggling with him physically for several minutes, trying to keep him away from the guns in the closet.

Hinman appeared at the front door holding an AR-15 rifle, at about 2:15.

Two minutes later, he shot it.

“Hinman fired his first round from inside the house,” LeBrun wrote.

In the brief but frantic moments between that first shot and what would follow, an RPD officer who had joined the scene took cover behind a parked Toyota 4-Runner.

The officer saw Hinman come to the front window and fire his rifle, in what seems to have been a barrage of gunfire occurring roughly three minutes after the first shot.

“The officer was not certain at whom Hinman was shooting, however he knew that several of his fellow officers, including (RPD) detective Anthony Barry, were in danger from the gunfire,” the statement reads.

The officer returned fire.

From the corner of Aspen and Forest Drive, observers could discern about eight gunshots in the barrage.