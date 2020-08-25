Jackson police officer resigns over social media post

Grassroots group Act Now JH, which has been calling for defunding the department since June, said Schultz’s post highlights a culture of misogyny within the Jackson Police Department.

In a press release sent Friday, Town Council candidate Jessica Sell Chambers applauded Schultz’s resignation.

“JPD and the town of Jackson clearly conveyed that how we talk about sexual assault matters,” she said. “Not talking about it also matters. Mayor Pete Muldoon’s voice aside, the silence of our local male electeds and candidates for office on the matter speaks volumes.”

Mayor Muldoon said Schultz’s Facebook post should make everyone question the culture of policing.

“Traumatized victims of sexual assault and domestic violence need absolute assurance that a call for assistance is responded to by professionals who will treat their situation seriously and who have the background and the empathy to understand how to help them,” he said. “The Facebook post, which trivialized and made light of the alleged rape of a child, should make anyone very concerned that the culture of our police department is not compatible with providing that kind of assistance.”

Muldoon also said he doesn’t think training is the solution.

“It’s clear that we need to take a very hard look at a system of policing that has been in place for many decades and ask ourselves if it still meets the expectations of our residents in 2020.”

