Jail drug smuggling operation involved deodorant, greeting cards, authorities say

Charles told the woman he was working with another woman so that she could “get the stuff.” Five hours later, Charles called the woman again, and asked when she thought she could get that card in the mail.

The woman said she could maybe on Monday, and the card should be finished by then, but she needed to let it sit and dry. She said it should be good this time and will have “That glue.”

“And if it comes in with the name Cora, it’s from me,” the woman said.

“That’ll work, that’ll work,” Charles replied.

He then told her to take the card to Riverton and put it in the blue mailing box, because it doesn’t matter if it’s in a local box because it’s going to go to Casper.

He said “as long as it looks legit and doesn’t have any shinny glue on it, it should be awesome.”

“The other one looked OK and it made it in here,” he added. “Just make sure the edges stick a little better than the last one did.”

The woman said that’s why she was taking her time and doing it a little bit at a time so it would better than the last one and would seal The pair said “love you” and goodbye before the call ended.