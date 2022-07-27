Judge blocks Wyoming's abortion ban

Wyoming's abortion ban has been temporarily blocked after a ruling Wednesday by a Teton County judge.

The ruling will stop the ban from being enforced for at least 14 days. It comes just two days after a lawsuit opposing the ban was filed.

Judge Melissa Owens made the decision following an emergency hearing on the matter, held the same day Wyoming's trigger ban went into effect.

“The new statute does not mention health care providers’ appropriate medical judgment, but the prior statute did,” Owens said. “That creates an ambiguity for not only [plaintiff] Dr. [Giovannina] Anthony, but for the patient.”

The temporary restraining order that blocks the abortion ban's enforcement will last until at least August 10, two weeks from Wednesday's hearing. Another hearing to discuss a preliminary injunction, which can last longer than the current block, is set for Aug. 9 in Teton County.

The plaintiffs in the suit include Wyoming abortion and health care providers, a Lander-based nonprofit abortion fund and two female residents.

The lawsuit contends the ban violates Wyoming's constitution, which includes an explicit protection of health care rights. The amendment, approved by a popular vote in 2012 amid concerns over Obamacare, allows "each competent adult" in Wyoming to "make his or her own health care decisions."

But Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde, the attorney representing the state, said he doesn't believe voters would have passed the amendment if they thought it conferred a right to abortion.

The experiences of the plaintiffs cover the gamut of situations in which, they argue, the abortion ban would be problematic.

Jerde argued Wyoming’s constitution doesn’t grant an explicit or an implicit right to abortion. He noted that the word abortion isn’t included anywhere in the document.

“You can’t infringe on what isn’t there,” he said.

But other procedures including vasectomies and hysterectomies are also not explicitly mentioned, said Marci Bramlet, one of the attorneys for the plaintiffs.

Jerde said the temporary restraining order shouldn't be granted because there is enough recourse in Wyoming law for those who are prosecuted under the ban. A provider on trial could claim the law isn't constitutional, Jerde said, and the issue could be discussed during criminal litigation.

"It simply goes to this idea, the general idea, that injunctive relief shouldn't issue if there is an adequate remedy at law," Jerde said.

But John Robinson, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said asking physicians to withstand criminal prosecution for performing an abortion isn’t the best way to decide whether the law is constitutional or not. Criminal cases can also take years to be resolved.

“That's an adequate remedy of law for these physicians?” Robinson said. “Don't worry about it, licensing authorities won't do anything about it until your jury trial’s over. You might go to prison. Talk to your criminal defense lawyer — after they've been arrested and jailed, and they're facing a judge or a jury — that's not irreparable harm?”

He countered the plaintiffs’ assertion that the ban would infringe upon the Wyoming constitution’s guarantee of the right for competent adults to make their own health care decisions, arguing that the ban doesn’t interfere with a woman’s decision to get an abortion, but just prevents them from getting an abortion in the state.

Owens said that pausing enforcement of the ban would preserve the status quo in Wyoming, where abortion has been legal in some form since Roe v. Wade went into effect in 1973.

One of the plaintiffs, a University of Wyoming law student and practicing Jew, said in her affidavit that the ban would interfere with her religious beliefs, under which she holds that "abortions are permissible, and in some cases required..."

"There's a multitude of beliefs on what constitutes human life," said Bramlet. "People of different faith differ. People of the same faith differ. People without faith differ. This law selects a single view on that question and imposes it on everyone."

Danielle Johnson, one of the plaintiffs and a nurse who is 22 weeks pregnant, argued that, if she were to experience complications with her pregnancy, the ban would push her providers to delay or deny treatment until she was in a life-threatening situation.

As a health care provider herself, Johnson argued that the ban could constrain her from giving care to pregnant patients that she is "ethically and professionally obligated to provide." Other providers in the lawsuit argued the same, saying that the ban would put them in situations where they would have to choose between denying patients health care or risk possible legal repercussions for giving them treatment.

Christine Lichtenfels, a director of Chelsea's Fund, a nonprofit that helps people pay for abortion services, said that the costs of helping people travel farther distances for abortion care in other states could run the organization out of operation.

Abortion-rights advocates in Wyoming say that having an abortion is a health care decision. Opponents say that decision isn't the mother's to make; some are working to remove the ban's exceptions for pregnancies that threaten the mother's life or that result from rape or incest.

During Wednesday's hearing, Bramlet cited definitions from Amnesty International, the World Health Organization, the UN Human Rights Committee and medical associations that classify abortion as a health care decision.

"Rape victims are protected by Wyoming statute,” Robinson said, “but now we're going to make them disclose to the world that they were raped in order to get the health care that they need."

Robinson said the law is too vague for physicians to interpret under fear of prosecution. It’s unclear what a physician needs to know to agree to provide an abortion under the ban’s limited exceptions, he argued. Would they need to take a statement from the patient, report an assault or incest to local authorities or wait for criminal charges to be filed to be in the clear?