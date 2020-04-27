Judge dismisses suit against Albany County sheriff's deputies in 'all but impossible' case

A federal judge on Friday dismissed the lawsuit against two Albany County sheriff’s deputies who interrogated a woman about her sexual history and preferences after she reported a rape.
In making the ruling, Judge Alan Johnson wrote that legal requirements rendered the woman’s allegation of a civil rights violation “all but impossible” to pursue. In writing the opinion, Johnson said he did not condone the behavior of the deputies, one of whom, according to the judge, is wrong about what qualifies as consent to a sexual act.
Neither an attorney for the plaintiff nor for the sheriff’s office responded to a Monday afternoon request for comment. The sheriff and an agency spokesman were both unavailable for comment.
The two deputies — Sgt. Christian Handley and Aaron Gallegos — in February 2017 were responsible for handling a sexual assault investigation against a University of Wyoming student, who knew the woman via a school-affiliated organization. The sheriff’s office never recommended the case for criminal prosecution.
In a transcript of a final meeting with law enforcement that the woman filed alongside the lawsuit, Gallegos and Handley tell the student that her story is inconsistent and that the suspect is a “good guy” who shouldn’t have his life ruined.
“This could potentially ruin him for 20 years down the line, be a sex offender for the rest of his life,” Gallegos told the accuser. “Would you want that to happen, spend 20 years in prison for an alleged rape when it was consensual, it was weird, it happened, but he didn’t rape you?”
Toward the end of the interview, the sergeant insinuated that he could have recommend prosecutors charge the woman with bringing a false report, according to the transcript. Gallegos, meanwhile, states that because he thinks the woman consented to sex with the man at night, she inherently consented to sex with him the next morning.
“He is wrong,” Johnson wrote in Friday’s ruling.
The judge wrote that the doctrine of qualified immunity — which applies to many government employees’ actions while at work — prohibited him from ruling in favor of the plaintiff.
That doctrine requires a person suing a governmental official to show that any reasonable person would have known the deputies violated her constitutional right to equal protection by treating her — a lesbian — differently than a straight woman or a man. By one standard, she could have done so by demonstrating that a judge had previously ruled on the issue on facts largely similar to her case. None of the cases she cited were similar enough by Johnson’s eye, however.
Alternatively, she could have provided evidence that a person situated similarly to her was treated differently. Her lawsuit did not provide evidence to demonstrate as much, which Johnson acknowledged might not be available to the plaintiff.
“The court recognizes it may be all but impossible to show another individual alleging sexual assault was treated differently, given the sensitive nature of such a matter. However, the court cannot rewrite the law,” Johnson stated in the ruling. “Defendants might deeply inquire into the sexual behavior of anyone reporting a sexual assault, which might be inappropriate but would not be an equal protection violation.”
Although the deputies also failed to take into account the reporting student’s recent suicidal ideation during the interview, the judge ruled as well that qualified immunity protected the deputies from liability. A claim that cast her retraction of the complaint as akin to a coerced confession likewise failed the test of qualified immunity.
“This was not handled well,” Johnson wrote. “However, this is a court of law, not a court of public opinion. Plaintiff did not overcome the high burden of qualified immunity on her equal protection claim.”
Although the judge’s ruling pertained to the deputies — in their individual capacities — and did not specifically reference a request for dismissal on behalf of the agency itself, such rulings nearly always preclude any further action in the case.
