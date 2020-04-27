Judge dismisses suit against Albany County sheriff's deputies in 'all but impossible' case

Toward the end of the interview, the sergeant insinuated that he could have recommend prosecutors charge the woman with bringing a false report, according to the transcript. Gallegos, meanwhile, states that because he thinks the woman consented to sex with the man at night, she inherently consented to sex with him the next morning.

“He is wrong,” Johnson wrote in Friday’s ruling.

The judge wrote that the doctrine of qualified immunity — which applies to many government employees’ actions while at work — prohibited him from ruling in favor of the plaintiff.

That doctrine requires a person suing a governmental official to show that any reasonable person would have known the deputies violated her constitutional right to equal protection by treating her — a lesbian — differently than a straight woman or a man. By one standard, she could have done so by demonstrating that a judge had previously ruled on the issue on facts largely similar to her case. None of the cases she cited were similar enough by Johnson’s eye, however.

Alternatively, she could have provided evidence that a person situated similarly to her was treated differently. Her lawsuit did not provide evidence to demonstrate as much, which Johnson acknowledged might not be available to the plaintiff.