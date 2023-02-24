A former warden at the Wyoming Honor Farm, who is suing the Wyoming Department of Corrections for workplace discrimination that led to wrongful termination, can continue her suit on the basis of race and religion but not on age and disability, a federal judge concluded.

Ruby Ziegler, 58, alleged she was discriminated against on the basis of race, sex, religion, age and disability after she was promoted to warden in 2016. But the courts dismissed Ziegler’s age and disability discrimination claim on Tuesday, court documents show.

Ziegler is a Black, Christian woman who has been diagnosed with occipital neuralgia. This is a cognizable disability in which the nerves that run through the scalp are injured or inflamed, which can trigger severe pain.

She accused a white female corrections officer of making a formal complaint that Ziegler was “unsafe” at work because of her medical condition. A deputy prison administrator decided she was unfit to operate a state vehicle as a result. This was seven years after Ziegler’s initial health diagnosis.

The administrator allegedly called Ziegler “contentious” when she tried to explain the department had been aware of her disability for years and then threatened to terminate her because of her condition, court documents state.

Ziegler claims against the department for age or disability discrimination were tossed because state agencies are protected against being sued under the American Disabilities Act in federal court, the filing says.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections responded to the rest of Ziegler’s lawsuit last week.

Ziegler was one of only two Black women working for the department during her employment, her attorney said in the lawsuit, which was filed in December. She was simultaneously the first Black woman promoted to warden and the second Black warden in the department’s history.

She allegedly received a letter about complaints against her making biblical references that made staff uncomfortable — saying “bless you” in response to sneezes and playing music in her office that a staff member interpreted as religious.

Ziegler’s suit accused the administrator of engaging in a pattern of retaliation, even threatening “to tear the door to her office off its hinges.”

In another alleged incident, a white female colleague was fired from her position as health services administrator in 2019. She told Ziegler she believed she had been terminated because a corrections officer serving as captain was having an extramarital affair with another medical services supervisor.

Ziegler wanted the department to conduct an investigation, but the administrator wouldn’t allow her to because “it would turn her staff against her,” Ziegler’s attorney said in the filing.

She was ultimately placed on leave in July 2019 after that final incident and fired one month later.

Ziegler was replaced by a white man, the complaint said.

The department argued she was not one of only two Black female employees at the time, and she was fired for “legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons,” the agency’s lawyer said in their response. It did not offer details about why Ziegler’s firing was justified.

They had 15 staff members who identified themselves as Black at the end of last year, Paul Martin, Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesperson, said in December. Three of those were women.

A letter was sent to Ziegler regarding her “biblical references,” and “the letter speaks for itself...” the department’s answer said.

They also admit a health services administrator was fired, but they lack the knowledge to know whether it was related to an affair.