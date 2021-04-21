Judge: Man who urged girl to become prostitute is mentally ill

POWELL (WNE) — A Cody man who reportedly tried to convince a 17-year-old girl to become a prostitute and sleep with him in 2018 is mentally ill and not responsible for his actions, a judge has ruled.

After fighting over the issue for months, prosecutors conceded that Kenneth “Val” Geissler Jr., 81, is not guilty of the crimes by reason of mental illness or deficiency.

The finding was based on the opinions of three different medical experts — one retained by the prosecution and two by the defense — who evaluated Geissler following his arrest on the allegations.

“We never disputed that he’s mentally ill. We never disputed that he doesn’t understand what he’s doing,” Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield said of Geissler.

The prosecution’s argument, Hatfield said, was a technical one about whether it was Geissler’s illness that made him unable to understand his actions were wrong. Judge Bill Simpson had agreed to preside over a bench trial last month to settle the matter, but Hatfield said he ultimately decided it wasn’t worth “fighting the fight on the technical point.”

In conversations and letters in 2018, Geissler reportedly encouraged the 17-year-old girl to become a “whore,” going into explicit detail on what sexual acts she should perform for clients he would find. According to charging documents, Geissler also suggested that the girl have sex with him to pay off a car she’d purchased and encouraged her to break up with her boyfriend, charging documents say.

