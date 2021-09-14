Judge: No choice but to release suspect in eye-gouging

Under Wyoming law, people with mental health issues can be confined by the state if they demonstrate a danger to themselves or others.

Also, under Wyoming criminal procedure, people can be confined by the state if there is probable cause they have committed a crime.

Dr. Carrington denied the first criterion for confining Rose. And the second criterion could not be established because in Wyoming, a person can’t give a plea in a criminal proceeding unless that person can first be made sane — even if the plea is “not guilty by reason of mental illness (at the time of the crime).”

Fremont County Attorney deputy Dan Stebner pushed back against the finding, asking the doctor to be very thorough in his findings and announcements if he wished to deem Rose too safe for Title 25 mental health confinement.

“The significance of this case and the events that led us here, obviously, are very troubling, to put it lightly,” said Stebner. “And before we have the court make a finding of the magnitude that it needs to make, I’d like it to be able to hear directly from the doctor who has examined Rose, and I’d also like to look at the letter to the report that Dr. Carrington provided (indicating that Rose is) not detainable.”

Carrington agreed to provide the necessary letter.