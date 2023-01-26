Judge orders separate trials in connection with Cody toddler’s death

POWELL (WNE) — Citing unresolved questions about the competency of one defendant, a judge has ordered separate trials for a Cody couple who are accused of killing a toddler in 2021.

The first trial could begin as soon as March.

Park County prosecutors have charged Carolyn Aune and Moshe Williams with first-degree murder, alleging they intentionally or recklessly inflicted fatal injuries to Williams’ 2-year-old daughter, Paisleigh, in March 2021.

Aune and Williams have each pleaded not guilty.

Authorities allege the toddler had been physically abused over a period of months, culminating in some kind of forceful blow to her abdominal area that severed her bowels and caused her death. Medical experts have said the girl’s caretakers were too slow to seek medical attention.

Prosecutors had charged Aune and Williams jointly, but on Monday, District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield split the case in two. Aune’s court-appointed attorney, Elisabeth M.W. Trefonas of Jackson, argued that it would prejudice her client to be tried alongside Williams and that it no longer makes sense to have a joint trial. While the proceedings will involve many of the same witnesses, events and medical experts, Trefonas noted that concerns about Williams’ competency have stalled proceedings since August.

“You’ve got two defendants in this sort of limbo until evaluations are done, and Ms. Aune is ready to move forward,” Trefonas said.

In separating the defendants, Judge Overfield indicated she wants to ensure Aune’s right to a speedy trial is upheld.

Williams and Aune reportedly told Cody police that they did not abuse the child and offered various theories as to how she might have been injured — including casting suspicion on one another.

As of Wednesday, a firm trial date had not yet been set.