Judge to decide Wednesday whether to extend halt to Wyoming abortion ban

A Teton County judge said she will decide before noon Wednesday whether to extend a temporary block on Wyoming's abortion ban while a lawsuit contesting its constitutionality plays out.

Judge Melissa Owens listened to arguments for and against the preliminary injunction in Jackson on Wednesday.

A group of plaintiffs that includes Wyoming abortion providers, residents and a nonprofit abortion fund sued the state over its abortion ban in late July. Days later, in an emergency hearing, Owens granted a two-week restraining order that paused the ban's enforcement.

The state's sole clinic that provides abortions, the Women's Health Center and Family Care Clinic in Jackson, resumed abortion services during the pause.

The plaintiffs argue that the ban can harm pregnant women by forcing providers to delay or deny proper care, and that it also puts providers at risk of prosecution.

Wyoming's ban, which went into effect about a month after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, has limited exceptions that allow a person to seek an abortion if the pregnancy threatens the mother's life or if it is the result of rape or incest.

Vagueness of the exceptions

Since the law doesn't provide guidelines for physicians to determine when to grant an exception, plaintiffs argue, providers who perform an abortion they believe falls under the exceptions could find themselves in legal trouble.

"We said in our papers that this will take teams of lawyers and doctors, and we’re not kidding,” John Robinson, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, said during the hearing.

Robinson said that could conflict with physicians' ethical obligation to provide proper care.

"They have the ethical responsibility to place the patients’ well-being over their own self-interests or obligations to others,” he said.

But the state, through Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde, argues that any vagueness in the abortion law's exceptions doesn't meant that the whole ban should be blocked.

"The exceptions can be severed from the statute, and the statute can still go into effect,” Jerde argued.

Owens questioned that argument.

She asked if taking out all the exceptions to the abortion ban would "seem like a reasonable and necessary restriction on Wyomingites' right to make health care decisions."

Enforcement

Owens also asked Jerde how the ban would be enforced uniformly across Wyoming given the current vagueness of the exceptions.

“We have Dr. Anthony, who ends up in a penitentiary and loses her medical license, and then we have another doctor in Casper, who pays a fine and keeps on going,” Owens said.

Jerde said that those questions will be "sorted out" in individual communities, and that those discrepancies in enforcement arise around other criminal offenses as well.

"What you're describing seems to be the normal course," Jerde said.

Equal protection

Jerde also asserted that the “classification” of the people who are targeted by the abortion ban is incorrect.

The plaintiffs argued that the ban unequally impacts women and men because it specifically targets women’s health care.

“Men and women participate equally in the creation of a fetus, yet there is no resulting penalty under the Ban for a man and he bears no consequences for his contribution,” the plaintiffs’ memorandum in support of their motion for a preliminary injunction says.

But Jerde said the ban is only meant to restrict providers and doesn’t treat that group of people unequally.

However, plaintiff's attorney Marci Bramlet said that the abortion ban statute explicitly talks about pregnant women which, she said, makes them into a “class.”

Maintaining the status quo

Jerde said that abortion being illegal is the status quo in Wyoming since it was illegal for more than 100 years prior to Roe protecting pre-viability abortion on a federal level.

Jerde also said, in a brief filed last week, that Wyoming's constitution doesn't explicitly or implicitly give residents a right to abortion. He pointed out that the word "abortion" doesn't appear anywhere in the constitution.

Bramlet said that Jerde’s definition of the status-quo around abortion in Wyoming “ignores a well established historical context of the availability of pre-quickening abortion since the first settlers arrived in America.”

The plaintiffs' lawyers said that other words like marriage and family, as well as the names of other medical procedures, also don't appear anywhere in the constitution.

Religious freedom

The plaintiffs, one of whom is a practicing Jew, argue that the ban violates religious freedom.

University of Wyoming law student Kathleen Dow, who is Jewish, said in her affidavit that abortion is an “essential part” of her religion, which supports and sometimes requires abortion. She said that the ban would therefore interfere with her religious beliefs.

The plaintiffs also assert that the ban imposes certain religious beliefs on others who don’t hold those same beliefs. Specifically, they pointed to the comments of a Kentucky court hearing a lawsuit against the abortion ban in that state. The defendants in the case argued that life begins at conception and falls under constitutional protection at that point. But the court said the defendants’ argument follows “a distinctly Christian and Catholic belief.”

Jerde said, however, that the ban’s overlap with certain religious viewpoints doesn’t mean that it violates religious freedom.

“It's strictly a coincidence and therefore not a free-exercise violation,” Jerde said.

A constitutional amendment

Plaintiffs cite an amendment to Wyoming's constitution that gives all "competent adults" the right to make their own health care decisions.

But the state says that should not apply in this case since the amendment was passed specifically in response to the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare; it wasn't meant to protect abortion access.

Jerde also argued that the amendment only applies to legal health care, which abortion would not be under the state's ban. He characterized patients as consumers in a health care market who are free to make decisions about what health care services they want to pay for.

“But if a certain health care service isn’t legally available, they don’t have a right to say, No, I want that even though it’s illegal,” he said.

Robinson said, however, that the ban violates fundamental rights, like the right to property and privacy.