Judge tosses case of inmates who say prison gave them a different vaccine than they consented to

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by three people incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution who allege they were given the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine when they consented only to receiving Pfizer or Moderna shots.

U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl said in a Jan. 31 ruling that the “context of the COVID-19 pandemic” meant the prison did not have to notify the men they were receiving a different vaccine than the one they believed they had consented to.

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs said they would not have consented if they had known they would be receiving the Johnson & Johnson manufactured vaccine.

The men alleged in a complaint filed in July that they signed a consent form on Mar. 10, 2021, agreeing to take the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. At that point, only the Moderna shots had been distributed at the prison, according to their complaint, starting with the highest-risk residents. After seeing minimal side effects in other people receiving the Moderna vaccine at the prison, the plaintiffs said they were comfortable consenting to it.

The facility had also posted information sheets on the two mRNA vaccines and made them available on the computers, they alleged, but did not distribute information on the Johnson & Johnson shot until after they were inoculated. According to the prison’s healthcare provider’s policy, they alleged that the nurse giving the shots should have reviewed the Janssen consent form with them before inoculation, according to the prison’s healthcare provider’s policy.

“Once they became aware that the Janssen Vaccine would be the one available for distribution to prisoners, it might have been prudent, under normal circumstances, for (the prison) to have revised and redistributed the Consent Forms and posted the Janssen Vaccine information sheet …prior to administering the vaccine,” Skavdahl said in his order dismissing the case.

But considering the health risks posed by the virus and very little known difference in the side effects of the Janssen vaccine compared with the others, Skavdahl ruled, vaccinating the men without informing them of the change “does not ‘shock the conscience,’” the cited threshold for due process cases.

According to the complaint, the men said they received their shots on Mar. 19, although their consent forms show administrators signing off on the inoculations on Mar. 31. They alleged they did not learn they had received doses of the Janssen vaccine until days after receiving their first shots, court filings state.

The suit also cites the April pause on the use of the Janssen vaccine as a reason for the lawsuit, following studies finding it caused blood clots and other adverse side effects, although instances were relatively rare. According to court filings, the men did not have any negative reactions to the shot.

The suit was brought against WMCI Warden Michael Pacheco and a former nurse at the facility, claiming they violated due process for medical consent and had effectively assaulted the men with the shot.

“We feel the court has reached the correct conclusion in this case,” said Paul Martin, spokesperson for the Wyoming Department of Corrections, in an email.

Lawyers for both defendants did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. The plaintiffs, WMCI residents Chester Bird, Ryan Brown and Richard Dague, represented themselves in the case. All three are still incarcerated in Torrington.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the three plaintiffs cannot refile on these charges.

