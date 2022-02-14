Judicial branch employees overworked and underpaid, chief justice says

Judicial branch employees in Wyoming are overworked and underpaid, state Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox says.

Delivering the State of the Judiciary at the start of this year’s budget session on Monday, Fox said that recent budget cuts have eliminated a few crucial administrative positions and stretched remaining workers thin.

Many of those workers, which include court clerks, administrators and support staff, “are burning out,” the chief justice told lawmakers Monday.

“Cutting government sounds good,” Fox said, “until you’re reducing the services to the citizens of Wyoming to such an extent that basic structures fall apart.”

A proposal to use around $680,000 of relief money to rehire three full-time employees lost in the cuts was voted down by the Joint Appropriations Committee in January. Though the money would have been a short-term solution to a long-term problem, deputy courts administrator Claire Smith told the committee, even temporary relief would have been welcomed.

Fox said the judicial branch supports the governor’s proposal for raising state employee salaries, which would inject $53 million into salaries over the next two years.

Workers have been leaving their posts for higher paying jobs, Fox said, leaving projects for others to pick up the slack or resulting in patchwork coverage for sensitive cases like those handled by the Department of Family Services. Employee turnover is up in the last few years, data from the courts shows, with the exception of 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2019, the judicial branch’s turnover rate was 20%, and is projected at 17% for 2021.

“They can make more money at McDonald’s, or even at the same building working for the county,” Fox said Monday.

With rising inflation and insurance costs, salaries for judicial branch employees aside from judges have fallen below market compensation rates. Data shows that in 2017, 35% of employees made less than 80% of market. Now, it’s 50%.

With an influx of more than $1 billion coming to Wyoming from the American Rescue Plan Act, the judicial branch presented $8.2 million in requests for that money to the Joint Appropriations Committee in January. The committee approved just $2.7 million of those, the bulk of which would go towards implementing e-filing services for Wyoming’s circuit courts.

The rest, if approved in the state’s final ARPA budget, would go towards PPE for the courts and temporary staff to train employees on the new case management system and data gathering.

The judicial branch’s already-small IT department has lost employees to the better-paying private sector, Fox said Monday, making the transition to the new system and e-filing more difficult.

In an attempt to lighten the caseload on district court judges, the Judiciary Committee is sponsoring a bill that would add three judges across the state — a fourth judge in the Seventh District serving Natrona County, a fourth in the Third serving Lincoln, Uinta and Sweetwater and a third in the Sixth District serving Campbell, Crook and Weston. Adding all three positions plus three support staff for each would amount to $1.2 million over the next two years, Fox said.

Fox said Monday that the workload may be discouraging people from applying for judge positions, as applications have been down recently.

Wyoming is paying its state employees salaries below the 2017 peer market rate, Gov. Mark Gordon said in a January letter to the Joint Appropriations Committee. He cited a recent survey that found 38% of state employees needed to take a second job, and 3% were relying on government assistance programs like SNAP.

