A jury has ruled in favor of a former Jackson police lieutenant who was forced to resign after critics said a post he authored on the department’s Facebook page made light of a possible statutory rape report.

Roger Schultz sued the town of Jackson for damages “estimated to significantly exceed” $1 million in August 2021, alleging he was wrongfully terminated without due process, a complaint states. On Friday, the almost two-year long lawsuit wrapped up after a jury unanimously ruled in Schultz’s favor.

The jury’s verdict was a “sharp rebuke” of the town’s conduct, Kevin Gregory, Schultz’s lead attorney, told the Star-Tribune.

“And there’s no longer any question that Roger was forced from his job without due process,” Gregory said. “In that regard, Roger and I are very thankful for the jury’s time, and their careful and thoughtful verdict.”

Schultz had a 23-year career with the Jackson Police Department until he was ultimately forced into an “immediate and involuntary resignation, without any investigation or required hearing” in August 2020, the lawsuit states.

In 2017, Schultz became responsible for writing “blotter” posts on the department’s website and Facebook page, which were intended to give the public a glimpse into local law enforcement. Those posts were often re-published by local news outlets.

“[I]t was Plaintiff Schultz’s goal to humanize the Town of Jackson’s police officers so that its citizens could see them as the people and the heroes they are…in a manner that was more than just dry facts,” the complaint states.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Schultz posted a blotter about a report of an adult having sex with an underage girl.

“We will be investigating the case to determine if a crime has been committed and if we can prove that crime,” he wrote. “You would think having sex with an underage juvenile would always be a crime. Not necessarily. There are a number of factors involved in deciding whether to file charges to include the age of those involved. Fortunately, determining the age difference of those involved doesn’t involve complex math, so we should be able to figure it out without too much trouble. Just as long as we have coffee and donuts (the ones with the little sprinkles on top) to get us through.”

The Facebook post drew criticism from some in the local community, as well as town officials and activists, who believed it was flippant.

His lawyers disputed that point.

“A reasonable reading of the subject post reveals that Plaintiff Schultz was only commenting on a police officer’s ability to do high math and their stereotyped affinity for coffee and donuts,” the complaint states.

After a few days of back-and-forth, Schultz was forced to resign without an opportunity to consult with legal counsel and without any of the required hearings or procedures guaranteed by the town’s disciplinary policies, he alleged.

A jury determined last week that Shultz’s 14th Amendment right to due process was, in fact, violated.

The amount of damages Shultz will receive has not been made public.