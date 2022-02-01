Juvenile cases decided on age at time of alleged crime, not charges, high court rules

A person charged with a crime committed while under the age of 18 can still be tried in juvenile court even if they are an adult when charged, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The petitioner who brought the appeal, a man charged with sexual assault for an alleged incident that took place when he was 17, will now see his case go back to district court in Teton County. There, a judge can now decide whether it should be transferred to juvenile court, which would seal proceedings and protect his identity.

Thomas Fleener, one of the petitioner’s attorneys, said that he asked district court judges around the state how they would rule on cases like these and found they were split. Half would have tried it as an adult, since the charges were brought against an 18-year-old, and half would have sent it down to juvenile court.

“This case is extremely important for juveniles in Wyoming,” said Fleener. “It creates consistency among various district courts, so that folks that are similarly situated are treated the same, which they should be.”

According to court documents, the man was charged for allegedly groping a female friend when he was 17 years old. More than a year later, after he had turned 18, the incident came to light and he was charged as an adult in 2020.

When lawyers moved to transfer his case to juvenile court in January 2021, shortly before his arraignment, court filings state the judge determined he should be tried as an adult since the charges were brought against him after he turned 18.

The state supreme court ruled on Monday that his case should have been transferred. Going forward, it ruled, cases under the same set of circumstances should start in juvenile court, where a judge can assess the allegations to decide whether to charge the accused as an adult.

“We have concluded that the juvenile court’s concurrent jurisdiction depends on the offender’s age at the time of the offense and not at the time of charging,” the ruling states.

The court ruled that the provision of Wyoming’s Juvenile Justice Act concerning jurisdiction is ambiguous, but relied on a pair of other rulings (one federal, one in Pennsylvania) to set the precedent.

“I think it really speaks to the main purpose of treating juveniles differently,” Fleener said. “I mean, the reason why states have juvenile justice acts is because kids are different ... their minds aren’t fully developed.”

That doesn’t mean that all cases involving crimes committed by someone under 18 should be sent to juvenile court — minors in Wyoming can be tried as adults depending on the seriousness of the crime and the discretion of the court. But the cases should at least start in the juvenile court, the justices ruled, before a judge can decide whether to transfer it to a higher circuit and make the charges public.

