Kate Fox named Wyoming's second female Chief Justice
Kate Fox named Wyoming's second female Chief Justice

  • Updated
Kate Fox

Kate Fox

 Wyoming Supreme Court

The Wyoming Supreme Court is about to have its second female Chief Justice.

Justice Kate Fox will take over from current Chief Justice Mike Davis, who assumed the post in 2018.

“She has voluntarily served as what most states would characterize as a deputy chief justice for the past three years,” Davis said in a release Tuesday, “and she thoroughly understands all levels of the judicial branch and the challenges it faces…. The judicial branch will have an excellent leader in Justice Fox as it grapples with the unrelenting challenges it will face in the future.”

The first female Chief Justice in the state, Marilyn Kite, was in office from 2010 to 2014.

Before she took that position, Kite also became the first woman named to the Wyoming Supreme Court in any capacity with her appointment in 2000. Fox was the second.

Fox was sworn into the Court under Governor Matt Mead in 2014, after spending nearly 25 years practicing law at a private firm where she focused on employment and natural resources.

“I am deeply honored to have been entrusted with the duties of Chief Justice, and I look forward to serving the people of the Great State of Wyoming in that capacity,” said Fox in Tuesday’s release.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

