Kelly Walsh graduate dies in on-duty crash while working for Idaho sheriff's office

A Kelly Walsh High School graduate who worked for an Idaho police agency died Monday when another officer struck him with a vehicle.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon identified Deputy Wyatt Maser as the man who died.
According to an agency statement, at 5:18 on Monday morning, a deputy responded to a rollover crash at an intersection east of Idaho Falls. When a woman involved in the crash tried to walk away with a machete, Maser came to assist.
When a third deputy arrived, he struck Maser with his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. An agency statement makes note of the early morning dark but does not specify if low visibility is thought to have caused the crash.
Deputies and fire fighters provided first aid at the scene of the crash, according to the statement. Maser was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he died.
"Sheriff Paul Wilde and the entire Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office are humbled at the outpouring of support for the Maser family and our Deputies," the agency said in a news release. "Deputy Maser was known as a hard working member of our team and family, and our hearts are filled with sadness at his loss."
Maser had worked for the agency for about 13 months. His funeral is scheduled for Friday in Idaho Falls.
The Idaho State Police are investigating Maser's death.
An obituary for Maser said he was born in Thermopolis and grew up in Casper. He graduated from Kelly Walsh in 2014 and served in the Air Force from 2015-2018.
The sheriff's office said donations for Maser's family can be provided to a memorial fund facilitated by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #8 at the ISU Credit Union in Idaho Falls under the name “Bonneville County FOP, Wyatt Maser Memorial Account.” The credit union can be reached by phone at 208-235-7100.
