Kemmerer woman faces murder, child abuse charges

A Kemmerer woman faces a first-degree murder charge after police found an injured and unresponsive child at a home in the southwest Wyoming town, police there said.

Cheri Lynn Marler, 51, also faces allegations of aggravated child abuse.

The case against her stems from a report made on Friday afternoon of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl at a Kemmerer home. Inside, police found a child lying on the couch in the living room.

"Injuries to the child did not appear to be consistent with the story that was told to officers on scene, which prompted a criminal investigation," Kemmerer Police Chief Michael Kahre said in a statement.

A police sergeant on scene performed life-saving measures until an EMS crew took over, police said. The child was taken to South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer for care and later flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The child died the following morning, resulting in Marler's arrest.