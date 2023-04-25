CODY — “She didn’t do it. I know she didn’t do it. I just know she did not do it,” Moshe Williams said about Carolyn Aune in an April 1, 2021, jail call with his sister, which was presented to jurors on the fourth day of Aune’s murder trial last week.

Both Aune and Williams were arrested on March 31, 2021, on aggravated child abuse charges, following 2- year-old Paisleigh Williams’ admittance to the ER on March 27. Murder charges were added after Paisleigh passed away on April 4, 2021.

Aune’s trial began April 17.

In the jail call recorded by law enforcement, Williams told his sister, “I don’t know what happened. I’m dead serious ... Those injuries occurred to her when she went to the ER.”

When his sister asked how he knew Aune didn’t abuse Paisleigh, he said, “Her little girl would have told me.”

His sister asked if Aune had ever been violent, and Williams said, “never towards the kids.”

In a rebuttal to the phone call, Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield called Stephen Dominick, who went to the same church as Williams. He testified that during a jail visit, Williams was angry and said about Aune, “That woman ruined my family.”

Also during the fourth day of the trial, additional information was revealed about March 26, 2021 — the day Paisleigh endured the blunt force trauma that ended her life.

According to the testimony of Aune and Williams’ upstairs neighbor, Jennifer Cordeiro, she heard Aune downstairs yelling, slamming cabinets and doors, and “dropping the f-bomb” on the night of March 26.

“It seemed like two days later, the police were at my door,” Cordeiro told jurors.

Testimony from the pathologist

On the fifth day of the trial, Hatfield called Dr. Stephen Cina of Adams County, Colorado to testify about his autopsy of Paisleigh.

According to Cina’s testimony, the blunt force trauma Paisleigh endured was likely caused by “a really hard punch to the gut or a knee or leg drop to that area,” and it would have required the strength of an adult.

He said Paisleigh had also hemorrhaged beneath the scalp, which was likely caused by someone yanking her hair so “vigorously” it caused bleeding.

Based on when Paisleigh presented symptoms and was admitted to the ER, Cina said the blunt force trauma had to have happened 24 to 48 hours before March 27.

Cina said if the intestinal perforation had been treated immediately, the result probably would not have been fatal.

“The longer it goes untreated, the more likely you’re going to a coroner’s office than a recovery room,” he said.

In her cross examination, counsel for Aune, Elisabeth Trefonas, asked Cina if two specific instances would have caused Paisleigh’s injuries — if a child were yanked upwards violently by her hair while she was leaning over a toilet could have caused the bleeding under the scalp, and if a child were lying on the floor while an adult stepped on her could have caused the rib fractures and perforated intestines.

Cina agreed.

Key witnesses from the second day of trial

Along with testimony from Williams’ jail call, from Cordeiro and from the pathologist, other witnesses presented key information during the week.

One such witness was Paisleigh’s maternal grandmother, Colleen Holtsman, who testified on the second day of trial that she had noticed bruising on Paisleigh as early as March 13, 2021.

“I noticed her head and saw a thick bruise,” Holtsman said, adding she also saw cuts, dried blood, bald patches on her scalp and dried blood inside her ear.

She said she never believed it was Williams doing the abuse.

“My suspicion was it was whoever was caring for her,” Holtsman said.

Holtsman’s testimony came on the heels of Cody Police Sgt. Juston Wead’s statement that Aune had become Paisleigh’s caretaker in February of 2021 while Williams was at work.

Key witnesses from the third day of trial

The third day of Aune’s trial opened with the testimony of Cody Patrol Officer Mark Martinez, who interviewed Aune at her apartment and at the Park County Law Enforcement Center on March 27, after Paisleigh was admitted to the ER.

Martinez made contact with Aune at the apartment around 3:15 p.m.

“I was there to find out how Paisleigh had become so badly injured … and it seemed strange to me how calm Aune was,” Martinez said. “It was just a lack of concern.”

Aune had been left with all five children, including Paisleigh, on the morning of Friday, March 26, while Williams was at work, Martinez said.

Jurors were shown body camera footage from the interview at the apartment.

In the video, when Martinez asked about Paisleigh’s injuries, Aune told him, “Honestly, I don’t know,” but said she had noticed Paisleigh’s vomiting was different on Friday, and she was having trouble talking.

Aune said when she and Williams gave Paisleigh a bath on Friday around 7:30 p.m., they saw bruises.

“He asked me, and I was like I don’t know,” Aune told Martinez in the video. “I really don’t know what’s going on with that … I don’t know the answer. I’ve been trying to figure it out.”

During the interview at the LEC, Martinez told jurors, “she still seemed very calm, almost too calm for the circumstance.”

When asked again about the bruising, Aune said maybe her 9-year-old was sleepwalking and causing them, but that she had never seen anyone physically harm Paisleigh, and that “there’s really only one other person it could have been.”

Martinez told jurors, “I took that to mean Moshe.”

When Aune was shown the photos of Paisleigh’s bruises, Martinez told jurors, “I didn’t feel like she was surprised. She wasn’t shocked or horrified … her reaction to those photos was just too unemotional.”

In the video, Aune’s response to the photos was that “those weren’t there when I gave her a bath,” “I’m pretty sure I would have noticed that, those are huge” and “oh my God.”

When told Williams was blaming her for the injuries, Aune responded, “I don’t know how to feel because you say everything I tell you is a lie.”

In the video, Aune began to cry when Martinez told her both she and Williams will be held responsible for Paisleigh’s death.

“I don’t know what happened, but every time I ask about the bruises, because I would ask Moshe about them, all he would tell me is that my daughter was doing it when she’s sleeping, so I had her sleep with me, and then he would say maybe [Paisleigh] is doing it to herself,” Aune said in the video. “I know for a fact I didn’t touch her.”

Martinez told jurors he had initially believed Aune was covering for Williams, but within 40 minutes of the interview, he had determined it was Aune.

Key witnesses from the fourth day of trial

On the fourth day of the trial, Joseph Cummins, a dispatcher with the Park County Sheriff’s Office, testified that on March 28, 2021, when Paisleigh had been life-flighted to Denver, he saw Aune and Williams at the Cody Steakhouse.

He told jurors he overheard Aune say “Officer Martinez doesn’t know [expletive].”

“The way I interpreted it was the officers didn’t have any information or evidence to arrest them at the time,” Cummins told jurors. “Having the knowledge I had, it did strike me as odd that they were out at dinner when a 2-year-old girl was in the hospital. It struck me as weird they weren’t with her.”

Park County Sheriff Darrell Steward also testified, showing jurors internet searches Aune and Williams had made.

On March 3, 2021, Williams searched for “daughter dislocated shoulder.” On March 23, the subjects were “how to remove bruises from your skin” and “what causes bruises easy.”

On March 26, the day Paisleigh sustained blunt force trauma, he searched “does soaking in Epsom salt remove bruises” and “what to give a toddler for vomiting,” Steward said. On March 27, the day Paisleigh was admitted to the ER, he searched “how to remove bruises from the skin in hours.”

Aune also made internet searches on March 26, including “can 2 year olds take Zofran.”

On March 29, she searched for “what causes bruising,” “what causes intestines to rupture,” and “what causes hematomas in the head.”

On March 30, Aune searched for criminal attorneys in Cody and “can internal bleeding cause bruising on the body.”

Aune’s trial is scheduled to continue for another week.