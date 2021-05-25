Lander woman to serve 21 months in prison for falsely reporting sexual assault

A Lander woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for making a false accusation of sexual assault, a federal judge decided Friday.

Rachael Myla Stagner reported being sexually assaulted by a white man on the Wind River Reservation in July 2020, court filings state.

In September, she was indicted on three charges of making threatening communications intended to accuse the man of a crime and one count for making a false report.

Court records show that in January, Stagner pleaded guilty to making the false report in a deal that dismissed all other charges. Her plea came just one week before a trial was set to begin.

Because Stagner alleged that the assault happened on the Wind River Reservation, the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs had jurisdiction over the case.

“False claims of such crimes … result in the diversion of valuable law enforcement and victim service resources away from actual victims," said FBI Special Agent Michael Schneider.