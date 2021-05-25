Lander woman to serve 21 months in prison for falsely reporting sexual assault

A Lander woman was sentenced to 21 months in prison for making a false accusation of sexual assault, a federal judge decided Friday.
Rachael Myla Stagner reported being sexually assaulted by a white man on the Wind River Reservation in July 2020, court filings state.
In September, she was indicted on three charges of making threatening communications intended to accuse the man of a crime and one count for making a false report.
Court records show that in January, Stagner pleaded guilty to making the false report in a deal that dismissed all other charges. Her plea came just one week before a trial was set to begin.
Because Stagner alleged that the assault happened on the Wind River Reservation, the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs had jurisdiction over the case.
“False claims of such crimes … result in the diversion of valuable law enforcement and victim service resources away from actual victims," said FBI Special Agent Michael Schneider.
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, about 2 to 10% of all sexual assault reports may be false. That number is hard to pin down, though, according to the center, and may be inflated because so many cases go unreported and the definition of sexual assault varies so widely.
Charging documents in Stagner’s case assert that “she had invited and consented to the sexual acts.” They also state she made the claims as an attempt to extort money from the accused, and to hurt his reputation.
“The resources our offices have to investigate and prosecute crimes on the Wind River Indian Reservation are limited, and false reports hinder and delay other investigations,” U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said in a release Monday. “Not to mention how actions like this belittle the crime of sexual assault and those who are true victims.”
After her release from prison, Stagner will be ordered to serve three years of supervised release.