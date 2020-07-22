Laramie 14-year-old charged in shooting death

A Laramie 14-year-old male has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of another teenager.
The victim, who was 13, was taken to Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie before being moved to a Denver hospital where he died, according to a Laramie Police Department news release.
Laramie police officers responded to the 2100 block of Thornburg Drive around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a young male had been shot.
The news release did not name the victim or the 14-year-old who has been charged. Court processes and sentencing will vary because the case involves juveniles.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.