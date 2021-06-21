Laramie County DA confident she will be exonerated

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Following a call by the Wyoming State Bar for a disciplinary hearing addressing what it called her “incompetence and lack of professionalism,” Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove issued a brief public response late Thursday afternoon.

“Now that this matter is public and I am permitted to speak about it, I welcome the opportunity to ensure that the people of Laramie County who elected me get to hear all of the facts,” Manlove said in a news release.

The 23-page charging document was filed with the bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility on Friday, June 11, by Special Bar Counsel W.W. Reeves. Reeves wrote that the state bar’s Review and Oversight Committee found probable cause to bring the charge against Manlove because of multiple professional conduct violations since her tenure began in January 2019.

The charge stems from three separate disciplinary investigations: an “unprecedented” letter signed by the all Laramie County District Court and Circuit Court judges, and two complaints from mothers of victims, who said Manlove mishandled their daughters’ cases.

Manlove has 20 days from the charge’s filing to submit her response.

“Politics is a contact sport, and I knew that coming into office, but my number one priority is fulfilling my obligation as a public servant,” she said in the release. “I have a job to do, and I will not lose sight of that. This process will unfold as it must, according to the Rules of Disciplinary Procedure, and I am confident I will be exonerated.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0