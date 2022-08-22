Laramie County DA declines to charge woman in stabbing death

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Laramie County district attorney has declined to charge a woman arrested earlier this month in a fatal stabbing, saying current evidence points to the incident being self-defense. The local sheriff’s office said it continues to investigate “with the goal of bringing charges” against the woman.

Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, was arrested late Aug. 9 by Laramie County Sheriff ’s deputies after she’d been identified as a person of interest in a fatal stabbing earlier the day before. Bocanegra was held on a second-degree homicide charge at the Laramie County jail until just before midnight Aug. 12. Anyone not formally charged within 72 hours of his or her arrest must be released, said LCSO Undersheriff Capt. Kevin James.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim in the fatal stabbing as 58-year-old Jess Smith of Cheyenne.

In an Aug. 12 letter to an LCSO detective, DA Leigh Anne Manlove outlined how Wyoming statutes related to self-defense did not permit her to charge Bocanegra at that time.

Manlove provided that letter to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

“Your investigation established that Ms. Bocanegra told you that Mr. Smith was ‘wailing’ on her, hitting her with closed fists and ‘giving me his all,’ and trying to ‘maul’ her,” the district attorney wrote. “The autopsy showed that Mr. Smith had injuries to his hands, consistent with being in a physical fight. Your observations of Ms. Bocanegra were that she had injuries consistent with being physically assaulted.

“Additionally, Ms. Bocanegra told you that she tried to push Mr. Smith off of her, that their encounter was ‘scary’ and it ‘shocked’ her, and that she was defending herself. She even went so far as to say that she just ‘wanted him to stop hitting me’ as justification for using the knife.”