Laramie County DA Manlove denies misconduct in response

Manlove affirmed that she rejected Reeves’ request to provide Weaver’s case file, saying through her attorney that the files pertaining to the open case were confidential, and that Weaver’s attorney, State Public Defender Diane Lozano, also objected to the release of the files.

Manlove added that “the only possible purpose of the request is to harass and cause hardship to the respondent” and to increase the cost of litigation.

When it came to allegations by the State Bar that her “incompetence and lack of professionalism” created an unhealthy work environment, Manlove said these statements were “conclusory and pejorative statements of opinion constituting scandalous accusations” and should be removed from the charge.

She denied a claim by a legal assistant that Manlove’s disapproval of a document filing tactic led her to yell “something along the lines of if she ever finds out who did that, she’d rip out their (expletive) (body part/organ) and shove it down their (expletive) throat.”

She did admit that she “voice(d) her displeasure, which likely included expletives.” Manlove rejected the claim that she requires all plea agreements to go through her, saying she has confidence in her attorneys to make these calls.