Laramie County investigators seek to identify dead baby found in 1988
editor's pick top story

  • Updated
Police tape

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is opening a cold case in hopes of identifying a baby found dead outside Cheyenne more than 30 years ago, officials said Monday.

The office is requesting help from the public to aid its investigation, a release from spokesperson Deputy Jeffery Barnes said. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Curtis Burch at 307-633-4763.

The unidentified male newborn was found in a culvert near Happy Jack Road and McKinney Drive in February 1988. The office announced Monday they’re partnering with a private DNA laboratory, Othram, to seek new leads in the case through the use of forensic genome sequencing.

A crowdfunding campaign for the project has been created on DNASolves.com. As of Monday, around $1,000 of the $5,000 goal had been raised. Monday’s release from the sheriff’s office says the money will go toward covering testing and research costs.

