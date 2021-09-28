Laramie County school district parent hires lawyer to challenge mask mandate

CHEYENNE (WNE) — A parent of a student in Laramie County School District No.1 has given notice of his intent to sue the district over a recent decision to require students to wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Jason Hoover hired a lawyer to send the district a letter challenging its policies.

In the letter, Cheyenne attorney Cassie Craven cites the Wyoming Constitutional Health Care Freedom Amendment, the U.S. Constitution and one’s right to a free public education as reasons for challenging the school board’s decision.

Hoover is the parent of a student who has allegedly suffered impacts due to the mask requirement, but he said he made the decision to hire an attorney for reasons beyond just protecting his child’s health. He sees the mask mandate as unconstitutional, which he said he can no longer accept.

“We all have a duty, particularly for our children,” he said, “to stand against lawlessness and to stand up and assert our rights.”

Craven has been retained to address those concerns. She expressed in her written warning to the LCSD1 administration she doesn’t believe there is a case to defend the mask mandate.