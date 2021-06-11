Laramie County Sheriff's Office requiring visitors to wear masks because of COVID-19 outbreak

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has reinstated its mask requirement for building visitors because of a "rash" of new COVID-19 cases at its detention center.

"We have been in consultation with Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department for guidance to further minimize exposure," the department said Thursday in a Facebook post. "We remind our citizens to not only wear a mask within our building when coming here to speak with our Records Department on issues such as finger printing and VIN inspections, but to also diligently practice social distancing and sanitize hands whenever possible."

The post did not say how many inmates had tested positive. The Star-Tribune has reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.

Those visiting with inmates at the detention center will still do so remotely, according to the post. That process has been in place since the start of the pandemic.

