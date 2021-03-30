Laramie man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill lawmakers in voicemails

In calls to Lummis’ office, Podlesnik allegedly left voicemails saying he was going to “kill” the senator and “shoot (her) in the (expletive) head.” Another threatened that she was “going to (expletive) get shot in the (expletive) back of the head.”

According to the indictment, Podlesnik said in voicemails to Barrasso’s office that he would “see that Matt Gaetz gets killed when he (expletive) gets here,” presumably referencing Gaetz’s visit to Cheyenne that day.

“You let Gaetz step into the state of Wyoming,” one of Podlesnik’s voicemails to Barrasso said according to court documents, “not only is he going to be dead, you’re going to be dead.”

Voicemails left at Bouchard’s number have Podlesnik telling the state senator that he is a “(expletive) traitor” who deserves “to be shot,” and saying he “will take (Bouchard) (expletive) down.”

Bouchard has been one of the most vocal critics of Cheney in the Wyoming Legislature, announcing his bid to run for her seat following her vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riots. Gaetz’s visit later that month also capitalized on growing anti-Cheney sentiment among the Wyoming GOP following that vote.