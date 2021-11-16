 Skip to main content
Laramie man sentenced to 18 months for threatening Lummis, Barrasso and others

Lummis and Barrasso

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., left, and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., arrive for votes on President Joe Biden's cabinet nominees Feb. 25 at the Capitol in Washington. 

 J. Scott Applewhite, AP

A Laramie man was sentenced to 18 months in prison earlier this month, after pleading guilty to sending threats to elected officials including Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, state Senator Anthony Bouchard and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

In the Nov. 5 ruling, Christopher Kent Podlesnik was ordered to follow his prison sentence with three years of supervised release. He was also charged a $10,000 fine.

In March, Podlesnik initially pleaded not guilty to the seven felony charges against him for making threats in interstate commerce.

Federal district court filings show he ended up accepting convictions for four of those charges, corresponding to voicemail messages left for Lummis, Barrasso, Bouchard and Gaetz.

The voicemails, left on Jan. 28 according to Podlesnik's indictment, contained death threats and profane language. 

Laramie man pleads not guilty to threatening to kill lawmakers in voicemails

Podlesnik made the calls the day that Gaetz arrived in Wyoming and spoke in front of the state capitol at a rally against Rep. Liz Cheney following her condemnation of the Jan. 6 riots in Washington D.C.

Court documents state that Podlesnik left a message for Barrasso's office, saying, "I will [expletive] see that Matt Gaetz gets killed when he [expletive] gets here."

People are also reading…

"I'm not going to (expletive) ask you why you (expletive) think you should be killed, I'm just going to (expletive) put two in your head," Podlesnik said in a message to Gaetz' office.

A pair of messages left for Bouchard called the Cheyenne senator an "(expletive) traitor" who deserves "to be shot," and made threats to "take (him) (expletive) down."

He was also convicted of leaving a message for Lummis in which he threatened, "You are going to (expletive) get shot in the (expletive) back of the head."

"As Americans, we cherish the freedoms secured by our Bill of Rights, including our freedom of speech,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray said in a release on Tuesday. “However, the criminal threats Christopher Podlesnik made with the intent to place multiple victims in fear of injury or death are not free speech protected by the Constitution."

In March, Judge Mark Carman said he suspected alcohol abuse to be a contributing factor in the case.

The case was investigated with the help of the FBI Denver Division, and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

