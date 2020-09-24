Laramie sergeant drives into protester during police reform demonstration

Saucedo told the Star-Tribune she had been walking in the street with two other white protesters who had also been warned not to move into the street. She said she alone was singled out for arrest; she and others said LPD had singled out protesters of color for arrest previously.

Stalder said Saucedo was not targeted because of her race. He said she was repeatedly in the street and that officers identified her over the radio by the white flag she was carrying and the black shirt she was wearing, not by her race. He said that she was out in the street more than anyone else. On video, a white flag can be seen in the street repeatedly.

Saucedo, who was in the back seat when Dalles hit the protester, said the officer didn’t say anything. Saucedo said it was “obvious” that she’d hit the man.

The arrest, depicted in a video of the incident provided to the Star-Tribune as well as a video later posted to Facebook by Laramie police, shows a police officer walking Saucedo to a parked police vehicle amid a crowd of protesters yelling “shame on you.” The protester is seen taking video in the street, in front and just to the left of the vehicle as the officer climbs into it and starts the vehicle.