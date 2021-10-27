Largest meth seizure in Wyoming history finds 601 pounds on I-80

The Wyoming Highway Patrol seized 601 pounds of methamphetamine and 108 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $3 million, in a traffic stop near Evanston on Sunday.

It is the largest amount of meth seized at once in Wyoming history, said David Tyree, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent based in Cheyenne.

Charging documents in Uinta County show that a trooper pulled over Darren Kareem Hall and Brandon Layton Rampersaud, both from Ontario, Canada, on Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80. The pair were traveling in a rented Dodge Caravan minivan.

After an initial speeding citation, court filings state a drug dog alerted the trooper to substances in the car’s backseat, where there were eight “large black duffel bags” with 142 plastic bags and 32 plastic tubs of methamphetamine. The 601.2 pounds, or 272,700 grams, are worth more than $2 million based on meth’s current street value.

The trooper also reportedly found 40 bricks of cocaine in cardboard boxes, totaling 49,290 grams. That amounts to around $1 million worth of the drug.

Hall and Rampersaud were arrested at the scene. Both face a pair of felony charges for possessing meth and cocaine with the intent to deliver, according to court documents.

According to an affidavit, Hall and Rampersaud told the trooper they were on a road trip from Las Vegas, where they attended an EDM festival, to Denver. Court documents state that a rental agreement they provided for their vehicle showed it was rented in Los Angeles and was due to be returned in Chicago. Details of their trip, which the suspects also said included a stop in New York City, changed with the troopers’ questioning and often seemed implausible or inconvenient given their time frame.

The affidavit states that neither Hall nor Rampersaud were found to have any previous criminal history, but had made a few prior border crossings together.

According to the trooper’s report, the pair became nervous once they knew the trooper was searching the car. They reportedly told the trooper earlier in the interaction that they may have had trace amounts of marijuana in the car, in a bag or tube meant for a pre-rolled joint, but were not taking any large amounts of drugs across the country with them.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.