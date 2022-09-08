Law enforcement arrest two Laramie County men for voting as felons

CHEYENNE – Two men were arrested last week for allegedly voting while ineligible because of prior felony convictions.

David L. Hakala, 45, and Brandon J. Toth, 40, both of Cheyenne, are accused of voting illegally in the November 2020 general election. Their rights to vote had not been restored following felony convictions, according to court documents.

Toth was arrested Sept. 1 by the Cheyenne Police Department after an officer pulled him over for not having a working license plate light, according to jail records. His arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23 in Laramie County Circuit Court.

Hakala was arrested Sept. 2 by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear how Hakala came into contact with law enforcement, but his arrest location was listed in jail records as the Laramie County Governmental Complex. His arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in circuit court.

Each had a warrant for his arrest issued on Aug. 10.

Both were charged under Wyoming statute 22-26-106(a)(i), according to Laramie County jail records. The statute describes “false voting” as “voting, or offering to vote, when not a qualified elector entitled to vote at the election.”

The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum fine of $200. If the offense is “committed with the knowledge of not being a qualified elector entitled to vote at the election or in that precinct,” a person could face up to one year in jail, a maximum fine of $5,000 or both.

A second or subsequent offense is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both.

The charges were filed following an investigation by Detective Michael Young with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents. Young was investigating “individuals who were convicted of felonies and had registered and voted” within Laramie County.

The state law says: “The county sheriff shall investigate acts of false voting at the request of a county clerk who has reasonable cause to believe that a person has committed false voting. After an investigation and a finding that the allegation has merit, the county sheriff shall refer the matter to the district attorney for prosecution in the appropriate courts of this state.”

Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee could not be reached for comment.

Hakala was convicted in 2000 for unlawful manufacture or delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, schedule I, II or III drugs. He was apparently flagged in the WyoReg system as a convicted felon.

Toth had been convicted of multiple felonies in the past two decades. In 2006, he was convicted for unlawful manufacture or delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, narcotic schedule I or II drugs. He was convicted in 2011 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, his third offense of that nature. In 2013 and 2017, he was convicted of unlawful possession of schedule I or II narcotics. He was also, at some point, convicted of violating his probation.

Toth “did not have a violent felony and thought he could vote,” a probable cause affidavit says. He also “said he was not aware of Wyoming law and thought his rights were restored.”

Both men apparently left a section of the voter registration form blank where they should have checked that they were not a convicted felon, were a convicted felon, but had their voting rights restored, or were a convicted felon whose voting rights had not been restored.

Detective Young said in affidavits that neither Hakala nor Toth had petitioned the Wyoming Department of Corrections and Wyoming Parole Board to have their rights restored. Toth is “not eligible for restoration of voter rights due to multiple felony convictions,” Young wrote.

State statute 7-13-105 outlines the restoration process. First-time nonviolent felons will “automatically have their right to vote restored if they completed their supervision or were discharged from an institution on or after” Jan. 1, 2010, according to the state Department of Corrections website. Those who finished their sentences before Jan. 1, 2010, must apply for restoration. An application form and further instructions are also available on the DOC website.