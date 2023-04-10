The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man reported escaped from the Casper Reentry Center.

Steven Thomas Oldman did not return to the facility Friday night and was reported an escapee Saturday morning, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday.

He is serving 18 to 36 months on a probation revocation out of Fremont County.

The 32-year-old man is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, the statement said.

Oldman has multiple scars on his head along with several tattoos including "LA" on his left temple, a tear drop below his left eye, three dots on his outer wrist and "307" in the webbing of his left hand.

Anyone with information about Oldman's whereabouts is asking to contact the sheriff’s office at 307-235-9282. Information can also be reported anonymously through crime-stoppers.com.

"If you see him, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1," the statement said.