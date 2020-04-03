Law enforcement officer in Platte County shoots and kills person

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A law enforcement officer with the Platte County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a person Wednesday, according to a statement released Friday by the Platte County and Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The statement offers few details about the shooting itself. However, it does say the officer is now on administrative leave, which is a common practice after a police shooting.

No one else was physically harmed in what the attorney's office called a "tragic incident." There is no ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities did not release information on what led to the shooting or where it occurred in Platte County.

The sheriff's office released its own statement on Thursday. The four-sentence statement does not provide additional information regarding the shooting. It states that the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is examining the shooting.

When reached by phone Friday morning, Platte County Undersheriff Grady Winders declined to say how many people were shot, whether the person or people were injured or killed, what circumstances led to the shooting or whether the deputy was still on the street.