Law enforcement officer in Platte County shoots and kills person

A law enforcement officer with the Platte County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a person Wednesday, according to a statement released Friday by the Platte County and Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The statement offers few details about the shooting itself. However, it does say the officer is now on administrative leave, which is a common practice after a police shooting.
No one else was physically harmed in what the attorney's office called a "tragic incident." There is no ongoing threat to the community.
Authorities did not release information on what led to the shooting or where it occurred in Platte County.
The sheriff's office released its own statement on Thursday. The four-sentence statement does not provide additional information regarding the shooting. It states that the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is examining the shooting.
When reached by phone Friday morning, Platte County Undersheriff Grady Winders declined to say how many people were shot, whether the person or people were injured or killed, what circumstances led to the shooting or whether the deputy was still on the street.
Platte County Coroner Philip Martin said by phone Friday that his office was investigating the death of one person, but when asked about the cause or manner of the death, he declined comment, referring the Star-Tribune to the county attorney and sheriff's offices.
When reached by phone the same morning, County Attorney Doug Weaver declined to comment. However, he later released the statement with more information.
DCI's Interim Director Forrest "Frosty" Williams declined to take a call regarding the investigation and referred the Star-Tribune to the Platte County Attorney's Office.
Williams has led the agency since longtime Director Steve “Woody” Woodson abruptly announced his retirement. Attorney General Bridget Hill, who is responsible for replacing Woodson on a permanent basis has not responded to Star-Tribune messages requesting details on her plan for the position.
DCI is authorized by state law to investigate drug crimes and organized crime that crosses into multiple local jurisdictions, as well as certain computer and sex crimes. The attorney general may also assign the agency to assist other law enforcement agencies and local prosecutors; the agency can also handle cases at the direction of the governor.
Many of the agency’s most prominent non-drug investigations are of public corruption cases and police shootings. Earlier this year, Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, criticized the practice, stating that the agency’s ties to local law enforcement keep it from providing an impartial examination of police shootings, according to a WyoFile report.
