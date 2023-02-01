Lawmakers look to crack down on drug dealers linked to overdose deaths

Drug dealers whose sale of fentanyl, heroin or methamphetamine leads to a fatal overdose could face homicide charges in Wyoming if new legislation passes.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, would broaden the definition of a drug-induced homicide. Under current law, a person is only guilty of a drug-induced homicide if a minor dies. This addition would give prosecutors the ability to charge adults who intentionally or unintentionally kill other adults with drugs.

The southwestern side of the state along with other border towns are seeing “more and more deaths and serious issues, especially with fentanyl” as people transport drugs along Interstate 80, Schuler said.

“At least, maybe have people feel like, if you’re going to bring these drugs into our state…you’re going to have to deal with a homicide,” she said.

Law enforcement agencies are also “pretty nervous” while doing fentanyl-related drug busts because they are "more dangerous," she added.

“Obviously, they are even more dangerous for them when they are doing drug busts to come upon a certain amount of fentanyl versus in the old days with meth — it wasn’t quite as big of a personal health issue as Fentanyl is," she said.

There have been many incidents of law enforcement believing they have overdosed on the drug when coming into brief contact with it. A Florida police officer was given three doses of Narcan after she was exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop in December.

Dozens of experts have debunked this myth. A 2021 study highlighted “a concerning lack of knowledge in law enforcement departments about the lack of danger posed by fentanyl exposure through the skin.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 4-1 on Wednesday to pass the bill to the Senate floor, with the sole opposition coming from Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander.

Fentanyl is “horrific,” but the proposed law doesn’t address intent, Case said. Many dealers are likely selling fentanyl-laced drugs without knowledge of it or malicious intentions beyond providing an addict their fix.

“This is kind of a culture where even the suppliers are probably, at least at the street level, I bet they’re addicts as well. It’s a cesspool kind of deal. For those people, I’m not sure what charging them with murder would achieve as far as a deterrent,” he said.

Sherri Martin of Casper testified in favor of stronger laws against drug dealers. She worked with the Wyoming Department of Corrections at the Casper Reentry Center for several years.

Her son was incarcerated, Martin said. She is usually not the one to push for people behind bars, but there are certain instances where it’s needed. Dealers know what’s inside the drugs they sell, based off her experience.

“Methamphetamine, to hear the horror stories of what was put in methamphetamine, knowingly, willingly, and some of these guys laughing about it unfortunately,” she said. “Because the bottom line is the buck.”